Nebraska takes down Omaha 6-3

NReport: Nebraska baseball team vs. Omaha
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers travelled to Omaha and took care of business, taking down the Mavericks 6-3. It’s the first time Nebraska has won against Omaha this season, falling in both of their two previous meetings.

Drew Carey kicked off the scoring with a three-run home run in the third inning. Omaha responded in the third inning, when a Mike Boeve RBI single put the Mavericks on the scoreboard, trailing 3-1.

Nebraska and Omaha each added a run over the next three innings, making the score 4-2 entering the eighth inning. That’s when Carey chipped in with his fourth RBI of the game. In the ninth inning, Brice Matthews powered a solo home run into left field, his 15th long ball of the season.

The win moves the Huskers to 22-14-1 on the season. They return to action tomorrow night at Haymarket Park to face South Dakota State.

