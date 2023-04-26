Police identify Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV

84th and Holdrege Streets crash
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a SUV.

Police said 21-year-old Braedon Timm of Lincoln died at the hospital from his injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of 84th and Holdrege Streets around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota RAV4 SUV driven by a 75-year-old Lincoln woman was traveling north on 84th Street and turning left onto Holdrege Street. A 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timm was traveling south on 84th Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and changing lanes when it collided with the SUV in the intersection.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. The passenger in the SUV, a 78-year-old Lincoln woman, had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000.

