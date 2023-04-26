Three cars involved in crash near PBA, no serious injuries

Crash near PBA
Crash near PBA(Cole Miller)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders had quite a scene to respond to just before midnight Tuesday near Pinnacle Bank Arena.

LPD says at least three vehicles were involved in a crash around 11:45 p.m. near 8th and Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt and nobody was hospitalized. It’s unclear what caused the wreck.

At the scene, it appears that a Hyundai Tucson went off the road partially and crashed into a large sign. A white Chevy Impala had front-end damage and a white Dodge Ram had minor front bumper damage.

It’s unclear how many people were treated by Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene.

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Pinnacle Arena Drive and 8th Street, just to the...
The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Pinnacle Arena Drive and 8th Street, just to the northeast of Pinnacle Bank Arena late Tuesday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

