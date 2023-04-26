Thursday Forecast: Staying seasonal with scattered rain, thunderstorms by Thursday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dry weather has dominated April for Lincoln and much of the state. The forecast over the next week unfortunately offers us no changes to that pattern as mainly dry weather headlines the forecast for the last few days of April and into the first few days of May. In Lincoln, we’ve only seen 0.41″ of precip at the Lincoln Airport. If the month were to end today - that would be the 7th driest April on record out of 136 Aprils on record.

We will keep an eye on one chance of rain over the forecast period as we head into Thursday evening and into the day on Friday as an upper level disturbance swings across the state. Isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out across the Sandhills and western Nebraska into Thursday evening with gusty winds as the primary threats. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to move into central Nebraksa by late Thursday evening. Rain isn’t expected to impact Lincoln or eastern Nebraska until past midnight Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Otherwise, look for variable cloudiness through the day on Thursday for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with dry conditions through most of the day with winds out of the south and southwest at around 10 to 20 MPH.

For those hoping that we might see some decent rain out of this system will need to keep hoping. The forecast for Lincoln is to potentially see anywhere from a few hundredths to maybe 0.10″ through the day on Friday. Some heavier amounts of rain, possibly up to around a 0.50″ will be possible for spots across central and western Nebraska.

As far as temperatures, look for some up and down numbers as we finish the week and head through the weekend. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s from west to east across the state. Look for a low around 40° in Lincoln.

High temperatures on Thursday afternoon should be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday with temperatures settling into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Behind that upper level wave, we should see cooler temperatures return for the day on Friday as high temperatures will drop down to the upper 50s to low 60s for most.

The extended forecast warms temperatures back up on Saturday with highs back in the low 70s before we fall back to the low to mid 60s for Sunday and into early next week. By next Tuesday, temperatures jump back to the low 70s and then into the low 80s by next Wednesday. Again, generally dry weather is expected over the next week outside of our one chance for rain on Friday. Breezy winds will return to the area for Friday and through the weekend.

