Top NFL prospects work at Raising Cane’s ahead of draft

Top NFL Draft prospects talk about being in Kansas City during a shift at Raising Cane's ahead of the first round Thursday. (KMBC)
By KMBC staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Some of the future stars of the NFL stepped away from the gridiron to help out a fast-food restaurant in Missouri.

The presumptive No. 1 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, took orders at a Raising Cane’s in Kansas City on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to see what the city has to offer,” Young said of the host city for this year’s draft. “I’ve never been here before, and I’m excited to try some barbecue.”

Other top prospects, including Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, picked up shifts at the restaurant as well.

“”I like it here at the city,” Robinson said. “It’s a really chill city, and I think the people here are great. So, it’s a good time here.”

The projected first-round picks worked the drive-thru and front counter while they signed autographs and talked with football fans.

The night was a part of a Raising Cane’s promotion for its One Love craveable chicken finger meals. The NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday.

Three of the top NFL prospects worked at a Raising Cane's in Kansas City ahead of Thursday's draft. (KMBC)

