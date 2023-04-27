5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana, with neglect. They and three other staffers have been charged with failure to report the incident.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioral technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Lincoln motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they’re no longer looking for a person seen dumping...
Case of misunderstanding: Lancaster County Sheriff says person wasn’t illegally dumping tires
LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Police identify Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV
Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
City of Lincoln reveals design concepts for South Haymarket Park

Latest News

By May, Lincoln's Warhorse Casino plans to add sports betting.
Sports betting could be ready in Lincoln as soon as May
Sports betting is just around the corner in Lincoln.
Sports betting in Nebraska
April Golden Apple winner, Mrs. Kristal Brabec, helps student, Lukas Forbes, who nominated her,
Golden Apple: Wahoo resource teacher helps with all aspects of learning
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony