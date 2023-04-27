Attorneys on deadline to submit reasons why Vinny Palermo, other suspects should be released from jail

The deadline has passed for a summary concerning reasons for pre-trial release for an Omaha city councilman and two others in a fraud corruption case.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorneys for Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired Omaha Police Captain Richie Gonzalez and Latino Peace Officers Association Chief Fundraiser Jack Olson have a 5 p.m. deadline Thursday to submit a written summary to the federal judge as to why their clients should be released from county jail before trial.

The government argues that they cannot be trusted and presented evidence the FBI believes indicates they have already tried to tamper with witnesses and get rid of evidence from their phones.

The federal judge in Lincoln has indicated she will make her decision sometime Friday.

The judge has already ruled on the fourth individual in these indictments. Retired Omaha Police detective Johnny Palermo will remain in the Saunders County Jail until trial, which is months away at the earliest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

