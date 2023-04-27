Clark, Wynn, and Hardy II enter the transfer portal

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football had three more players hit the transfer portal on Wednesday, losing Braxton Clark, Stephon Wynn Jr and Shawn Hardy II.

Braxton Clark, a senior defensive back, was the longest tenured of the three playing in 33 games in four seasons at Nebraska. In those four seasons Clark racked up two interceptions and 22 tackles.

Senior defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. played just one season for the Huskers after transferring in last season from Alabama. Wynn played in all 12 games for the Huskers in 2022 finishing with 22 tackles.

Hardy II, a sophomore wide receiver, appeared in no games in his time at Nebraska. On Tuesday it was reported that quarterback Logan Smothers would enter the transfer portal, he made it official on Wednesday.

