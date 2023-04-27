Cornhusker Bank and Lincoln businesses collect 43,000+ pairs of shoes for People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From April 3 to April 15, people from Lincoln and surrounding areas donated a total of 43,974 pairs of shoes to the People’s City Mission as part of Cornhusker Bank’s ‘Day Without Shoes’ campaign.

2023 marks the 13th year that Cornhusker Bank and the People’s City Mission have held their ‘Day Without Shoes’ campaign in April to collect gently used shoes for homeless and impoverished people in Lincoln.

This year, businesses collected those 43,974 pairs as well as raised $8,000 for the People’s City Mission to go towards more shoes.

“Fourty-four-thousand pairs, guys, kind of leaves me speechless, and I’m rarely speechless,” Tom Barber, CEO of People’s City Mission said. “If you would have told me that I wouldn’t have believed it.”

On Wednesday, the homeless and impoverished citizens who are registered with the People’s City Mission Help Center were able to take home up to three pairs of shoes and a pizza meal at no cost.

“Every year, we never know what to expect, but this year far exceeded our expectations,” Carissa Bullock, Cornhusker Bank’s Vice President of Marketing, said. “We have an amazing community that surrounds the mission and the guests that donate shoes to take care of them.”

In its 13th year of the ‘Day Without Shoes’ Campaign, Cornhusker Bank and businesses have collected over 278,000 shoes and raised $110,000 for the People’s City Mission.

