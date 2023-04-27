Friday Forecast: Cool & Rainy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A much cooler day is setting up for Friday... thanks to a cold front. Plus, scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

**THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening through the overnight hours. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the main storm threat. Rain and thunderstorms will be riding along a cold front that move through the area Thursday night into Friday.

Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts possible in the evening. (KOLN)

Rain and storm chances move eastward through the 1011 region Thursday evening through the overnight hours. (KOLN)

The cold front will bring much cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and rain chances for Friday. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. The cold front will likely pass in the morning hours and thus cause temperatures to hangout in the 50s for most of the day. Winds will be from the north between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible in the morning to the afternoon for the eastern half of the state. Rain will be light to moderate in nature with potential rain totals between a trace to 0.25″ possible. Skies should start to dry up in the evening and cloud cover will slowly decrease.

Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday morning and afternoon for the eastern half of the state. (KOLN)

Skies will dry up and there will be partly to mostly clear skies for the overnight hours. Breezy conditions will remain with winds between 10 to 15 mph with gust to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall several degrees below average into the low to mid 30s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be windy but warmer and with more sunshine. It will be a mostly sunny day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will hit the mid 60s to the mid 70s. While there will be lots of sun and warmer temperatures...the wind will put a bit of a damper on the day. It will be windy with westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph that will pick up to 20 to 30 mph from the northwest with gusts to 45 mph possible.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The end of April and the first few days of May look to be primarily dry with temperatures in the 60s to 70s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

