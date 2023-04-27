‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Legislative Bill 626 did not pass the cloture vote in the second round of debate Thursday.

In today’s cloture vote, there were 32 ‘yes’ votes, 15 ‘no’ votes, and Senator Merv Riepe of Omaha and Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha did not vote. Senator Riepe had introduced an amendment to change the proposed abortion ban from roughly six weeks of pregnancy to 12 weeks. The amendment was not voted on.

10/11 reached out to Speaker John Arch’s office who told us that because this is a priority bill that failed the cloture vote, the bill is dead for the rest of this legislative session.

