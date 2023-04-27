Lincoln Bike Kitchen donates bikes to Family Literacy Program at elementary school

LBK donates bikes to Everett Elementary for students and parents.
LBK donates bikes to Everett Elementary for students and parents.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Bike Kitchen donated 30 bikes to Everett Elementary School for both children and parents in the Family Literacy Program this week.

The bikes that were donated were all given to the Bike Kitchen where volunteers fixed up and prepped them on Monday to be given away at no cost.

Family Literacy Specialist Ronnie Bust at Everett Elementary said free bikes can help people, especially immigrants, connect with the community.

“A lot of our families, they are new to the country, immigrants, refugees, they might not have a license. And so this is the easiest way for them to get around to get to the store,” Bust said.

The Bike Kitchen said Lincoln Public Schools is one of their biggest recipients.

In total, Everett requested 157 bikes. This was just the first drop-off.

The bike donations would not be possible without the community’s support. “Last year, we gave away 965 bikes. And they were all donated. We never buy bikes, sometimes one of the department stores like Walmart will give us their factory damage, or warranty returns. And they’re nice newer bikes that have something wrong with them, we can fix it. And the rest of the people just drop off in the spring cleaning,” Clayton Streich with Lincoln Bike Kitchen said.

