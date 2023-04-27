Lincoln Police releases Drug Impaired Driving campaign results

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently conducted its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Drug Impaired Driving campaign that occurred on April 20 and 21.

During the campaign, LPD said officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero-tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.

LPD issued a total of 72 Official Citations and a total of 62 Warning Traffic Citations during the enforcement project:

  • Speeding – Official, 24
  • Speeding – Warning, 9
  • Traffic Signal – Warning, 2
  • Stop Sign – Official, 1
  • Stop Sign – Warning, 1
  • Seatbelt Violation – Official, 3
  • Seatbelt Violation – Warning, 3
  • No Insurance – Official, 3
  • No Insurance – Warning, 5
  • No Valid Registration – Official, 15
  • No Valid Registration – Warning, 8
  • Other Traffic Violations – Official, 12
  • Other Traffic Violations – Warning, 34
  • Driving Under Suspension, 2
  • MIP Citations, 5
  • DWI Citations, 4
  • Felony Arrest, 1
  • Warrant Arrest, 1
  • Other Criminal Violations, 2

