Mall movie theater lawsuit postponed until next week

(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge has continued a hearing on a lawsuit against the AMC movie theater in Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall. The hearing will resume in Hall County Court next Monday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m.

The redeveloper of the Conestoga Mall, Woodsonia Highway 281, claims that despite terminating AMC’s lease, the movie theater has not surrendered the premises and refuses to leave.

In a legal brief responding to the lawsuit, AMC claims that the Hall County Court lacks jurisdiction to rule on the matter. Its argument is that Woodsonia’s lease cancellation represents a “forcible entry and detainer action.” The theater argues that the Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that county courts do not have jurisdiction to rule in a title dispute connected to a forcible entry and detainer action.

Woodsonia has claimed that the lease is terminated because of the threat of condemnation of the property. AMC claims that the lease cannot be cancelled simply because of the threat of condemnation.

AMC also argues that Woodsonia’s use of the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for eminent domain purposes is illegal because the developer never conveyed its ownership of the property to the CRA.

AMC further argues that the CRA’s designation of the mall area as blighted and substandard is invalid because the CRA did not follow “proper procedures.”

Back on March 3, Woodsonia closed the deal on the mall property taking over the lease agreements of 41 tenants.

On April 14, Woodsonia sued AMC, claiming that its lease was terminated.

That’s the same day that Woodsonia and city officials broke ground on what is to become known as the Conestoga Marketplace.

With the crash of falling bricks, the construction of the Conestoga Marketplace began Friday morning.

