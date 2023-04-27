Men arrested after caught on surveillance cameras stealing tools from downtown construction site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two men they claim were burglarizing a downtown construction site.

Thursday around 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to a construction site near 10th and Q Streets for a report of a burglary in progress.

According to LPD, an employee said they could see two people walking around the construction site on live surveillance cameras and then left in a red van.

Officers said they stopped a red van near I-80 and Cornhusker Highway, where they interviewed both suspects.

LPD claims that officers found a saw, hoses, an extension cords and other construction tools inside the van.

Police arrested 42-year-old Jeffrey Smith for burglary charges and 40-year-old Jory Rybij for burglary charges.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.