More charges filed in Fonner Park murder case

Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another Grand Island teenager is charged with robbery in connection with the March murder of Todd Scherer at Fonner Park.

Prosecutors Wednesday charged Lane Harris, 17, with felony robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is scheduled in Hall County Court on May 10. The charging documents claim that Harris stole money from Scherer and that he was involved in a conspiracy to rob Scherer.

Investigators referred to Harris by his initials in documents related to charges against Logan Hunts Horse and Austin Kelly. Those documents indicate Harris was with the other suspects when they met with Scherer before his murder, that Harris followed the other suspects back to Scherer’s tack room in a horse barn, and that Harris left Fonner Park and went to Walmart with the other suspects after Scherer was shot.

Previous testimony during a probable cause hearing for Hunts Horse indicated however that Harris stayed behind at Walmart when the other suspects returned to Fonner Park. After Hunts Horse and Kelly returned to Fonner Park, Scherer was struck with a baseball bat when they discovered he was still alive.

The cases against Hunts Horse and Kelly have been transferred to trial court. Hunts Horse is scheduled in court next Tuesday for an arraignment, during which he is expected to plead guilty or not guilty to murder and weapons charges. Kelly is scheduled for trial in August on robbery and accessory charges.

