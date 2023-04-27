New Aging Partners facility eyeing next week opening in Victory Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After closing their downtown facility earlier this month, Aging Partners is hoping to open their new administrative headquarters and senior center in Victory Park next week on May 3.

The 58-acre Victory Park is part of the Lincoln Veterans Administration Hospital Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places in Nebraska.

Relocation of Aging Partners facilities to the Veterans Administration campus is part of the $100 million redevelopment of the VA Hospital grounds. Campus development includes the move of the VA Clinic, and the renovation and preservation of several existing historic buildings and the development of affordable housing.

Owned by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Victory Park will be expanded through the VA’s Enhanced-Use Lease program. The program allows the VA to manage underutilized property through leasing arrangements with state or local governments, or private-sector organizations.

“Our new Aging Partners center expands and enhances services that prioritize the well-being of local seniors and veterans,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “The timing of our investment in a bigger and better facility puts us in a strong position to serve the growing number of older adults in our community.”

Features of the Victory Park site include increased parking with better accessibility, classrooms, a new foot and health assessment clinic staffed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, a central kitchen, a dining room with space for entertainment, StarTran service, and expansive green space with trails.

“This new site provides a central location where people can access all Aging Partners services; expand health and fitness opportunities; support our meal preparation and distribution; increase accessibility for those who use wheelchairs and create a synergy between Veterans Services and Aging Partners,” Randall Jones, Aging Partners director, said.

While the facility is hoping to open next week on May 3, finishing touches are still being added to the building and the date may change.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.