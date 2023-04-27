Poultry owners encouraged to monitor flock for deadly bird flu

Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska.
Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska.(kbjr)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is reminding poultry owners to continue to monitor their birds for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), a disease.

“It’s important for all poultry producers to know the signs and symptoms of the disease and to continue to practice good biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flocks,” State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley said. “While our HPAI detections have slowed since last year, we are still experiencing the disease in the state, and we want producers to continue to be vigilant in protecting their flocks.”

Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska. The confirmed cases were found in Scotts Bluff, Lincoln and Sheridan counties.

NDA encourages owners of small flocks of poultry to participate in a free webinar hosted by NDA and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the disease, and biosecurity measures they can take to help protect their flocks. The event will take place on May 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and anyone interested can join the zoom at: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94511640727.

Owners who have poultry experiencing signs of HPAI or unusual death can report it to NDA at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593. Additional resources are available here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Police identify Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Lincoln motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege
Crash near PBA
Three cars involved in crash near PBA, no serious injuries
Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of punching another man in the face.
Crime Stoppers: Man punched in the face after talking to group of strangers

Latest News

Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out
Lefler Middle School evacuated due to gas leak
Lefler Middle School evacuated and dismissed early due to gas leak
Look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s by Thursday afternoon.
Thursday Forecast: Staying seasonal with scattered rain, thunderstorms by Thursday night
The Sunday Farmers' Market runs through the end of October.
Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View begins this weekend