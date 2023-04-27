Region V Singers perform for first time in Lincoln

10/11 NOW at 5
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Visitors and Senators at the state capitol were treated to a choir performance over the lunch hour from the Region V Singers part of Region V Services.

Wednesday was the first show the 29-person group has done outside of their residence in Crete and just their third so far this year since forming last summer with the help of a grant from the Region Five Foundation.

“This has been so successful because almost all of the Region Five people are involved in this project,” Jay Gilbert, Choir Director of Region V Singers, said. “We have decided that we’re going to continue it on for the future.”

The group is made up of people who have different developmental disabilities and work with the staff at Region V.

They sang classic tunes like ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘America the Beautiful’ part of an 8-song performance

“Ultimately, we thought this would be a great way to give back and share a little bit of what we do through the course of this choir.” Matt Kasik, CEO of Region V Services, said.

The group says they’re going to learn some new music and will aim to tour some more around the Southeast Nebraska area in the future.

