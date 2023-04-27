Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Police identify Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Lincoln motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege
Crash near PBA
Three cars involved in crash near PBA, no serious injuries
Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of punching another man in the face.
Crime Stoppers: Man punched in the face after talking to group of strangers

Latest News

Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
Biden plan aims to stem border migration as restrictions end
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on
Police in Ohio are investigating a veteran’s death following an assault at a nursing home.
Officials investigating veteran’s death after attack at nursing home: ‘He was all bruised’