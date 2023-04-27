Sports betting could be ready in Lincoln as soon as May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sports betting has been on the minds of many Nebraskans lately.

The rules have been in place for a few months, and Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino has rushed to get in on the gaming as soon as possible.

Now, it’s a sure bet that they’ll be the first in the state to launch it, and it could be as soon as the end of May.

“Almost can’t believe that this day is finally here,” said Lynne McNally, CEO of Nebraska Horsemen. “We’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting.”

Sports betting has been on the agenda for Warhorse operators for months now, but the matters of logistics, space and regulations kept kicking it down the road.

Now, McNally said Warhorse is aiming to have it up and running next month.

“It just depends on the timeline that we can meet with the NRGC,” McNally said.

McNally said the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission requires a series of steps before approval, including background checks and testing machines.

“They’re over-seeing every step of the process every step of the way,” McNally said.

Customers will be able to cast their sports bets with a teller at a window just to the left of the entrance.

Also, ten self-service sports betting kiosks will be placed throughout the casino. This won’t include mobile betting, and customers won’t be able to bet on home Husker or Creighton games.

McNally said this new form of gambling will boost their facility alongside the state, county and city.

Warhorse has already brought in millions of dollars in tax revenue.

“It’s going to help our bottom line,” McNally said. “More importantly, it’s going to help the property taxpayers of the state of Nebraska.”

Outside of sports betting, there is still a lot planned at Lincoln’s casino in general.

The entire facility is only in its first phase of construction, and officials have said the planned timeline for the second phase has shifted due to high-interest rates and supply chain issues.

