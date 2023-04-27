Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View begins this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday marks the start of another farmer’s market season, kicking off that season is the Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View.

One of the vendors that has been setting up shop since the inception is Shadowbrook Farms. They specialize in produce and goat cheese with their well-known Dutch Girl Creamery. For them, there is no ‘off-season” between the end of last season and the start of a new one. It’s a fresh start to a new season.

“I’m excited this time of year every year, it’s just a lot of thought being turned into reality,” Ian Richardson, produce grower said. “That always feels good getting out and seeing the people that choose to support us they’re a huge reason why were able to go to these farmers markets.”

Over the winter months the team prepped the land to plant seeds in February, and also birthed the baby goats that will help make the cheese for the dairy side of things.

“The goats are seasonal milkers so we do have a break from milking from December to February and then they start having their babies at the end of February early March,” Charuth Van Bozekum said. “That’s exciting, but very labor intensive.”

The College View Market is every Sunday through the end of October.

