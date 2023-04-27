WATCH: LPS track and field championships

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The LPS track and field championships wrapped up on Wednesday at Lincoln High.

There were many record-breaking performances at Beechner Field including a meet and school record set by Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos. Cappos sent the shot put 64-feet, half an inch and also won the boys discus.

Brynn Tlmka set a school record in pole vault at 10-feet, 6 inches. Davieonn Williams took first place in triple jump, setting a personal record in the event.

Lincoln North Star had success with Clair Hellbush taking gold in the girls high jump as a sophomore.

For the full list of winners click here.

