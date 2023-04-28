Arbor Day Foundation hosting community event Saturday

Arbor Day is a national holiday celebrated on the last Friday of April.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The last Friday in April marks the national holiday Arbor Day that originated right here in Nebraska.

To celebrate, Lincoln Parks and Recreation and The Arbor Day Foundation is hosting “Arbor Day LNK”, a free community event for the public on Saturday to celebrate the national holiday. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. at Antelope Park, and run until 2 p.m., live music, food trucks, interactive environmental activities and family-friendly exercise classes will also be included. Guests can also sign up to have a free tree delivered to their doorstep, more than 300 trees in four different species will be available.

“Trees are just a vital part of our ecosystem, the world need more trees the planet needs more trees, they clean our air they clean our water, they create biodiversity,” Katie Loos, President of The Arbor Day Foundation said. “They also do great things for our cities and make our cities more livable.”

The Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest tree planting nonprofit and will plant its 500 millionth tree this spring, that number has been accumulated over the last 50 years since The Arbor Day Foundation started. The hope is that they can plant 500 million more trees in the next five years.

