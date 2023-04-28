Dr. Leroy Carhart, prominent Nebraska abortion doctor dies at 81

Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart is dead at 81.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s most well-known abortion doctor died overnight.

Dr. Leroy Carhart’s daughter confirmed the news. The 81-year-old operated the CARE Reproductive Health Abortion clinic in Bellevue.

In a statement, the family says “CARE is dedicated to honoring Dr. Carhart’s memory by making abortion accessible, especially later in pregnancy.”

According to CARE, Carhart founded his first clinic specializing in abortion in 1992. Since then, Carhart took two cases involving abortions later in pregnancy all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Steinberg v. Carhart had to do with Nebraska law and was decided in June of 2000. It rejected a Nebraska law that made abortions later in pregnancy illegal and cited Roe v. Wade as a reason for the ruling.

The second case, Gonzalez v. Carhart, was decided in April of 2007. It upheld a federal law banning abortions later in pregnancy.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Heartbeat Act' fails to advance
‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash...
Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out

Latest News

Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha
Ethics complaint filed against Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt
Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans
Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans creates infographics to expand political education