Election Office open Saturday for early voting ahead of Lincoln General Election

Early Voting
Early Voting(MGN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting ahead of the City of Lincoln General Election.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen announced the election office, located at 601 North 46th Street, will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Additionally, on Monday, the election office will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the final day of early voting.

On Tuesday, Election Day, all voters will need to vote at the polling place for their current address, Commissioner Wiltgen said.

