Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. - If you're looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by "Visit Lincoln."

SPRING AFFAIR PLANT SALE

2-6pm Fri., 9am-12pm Sat.; Free event, Items for purchase

Spring Affair is the Midwest’s largest plant sale and garden event. This is one you don’t want to miss! Here, you will find a plant for every garden, with 800 varieties of perennials, herbs, grasses, succulents, trees and shrubs selected for regional suitability, uniqueness and demand. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information call (402) 472-2971 or visit https://plantnebraska.org/resources-events/events/spring-affair.html.

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN

3-9pm Fri.; Items for purchase

Itching for Halloween? So is Cosmic Eye Brewing! Join them this Friday for a full day of Halloween fun. There will be a spooktacular menu, costume contest with prizes for categories for the funniest, scariest and best homemade costume, themed beverages and more! If you get hungry, no worries, there will be food by Chef Kelley. This event is at Cosmic Eye Brewing, located at 6800 P Street, Suite 300. For more information visit www.facebook.com/cosmiceye.beer/events.

LINCOLN CITY NATURE CHALLENGE: CNC ACROSS LNK

Daily Sat.-Mon.; Free event

City Nature Challenge is a global event to find, document and protect urban wildlife. Simply log your observations of plants, fish, wildlife, fungi and more to the Naturalist App by uploading a picture. You can find wildlife in your neighborhood, home, yard or pretty much anywhere outdoors. Then, help identify observations via Naturalist from May 2-7. This event is citywide. For more information visit https://outdoornebraska.gov/about/press-events/events/city-nature-challenge/.

YMCA HEALTHY KIDS DAY

10am-12pm Sat.; Free event

Healthy Kids Day* is a national initiative aimed at bringing children and families together by providing the education, activities and experiences that teach good health and foster connections through fitness, sports, fun and healthy habits. This event is at Copple Family YMCA, located at 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, Suite B. For more information call (402) 327-0037 or visit www.ymcalincoln.org/events/healthy-kids-day-2023.

WILD ADVENTURES

1-4pm Sun.; Free event, donations welcome

Come celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Pioneers Park Nature Center! Wild Adventures provides a family-friendly environment to learn about Nebraska wildlife and native habitats. Games, hands-on nature-themed activities and more will be included. Also, the Cunningham Schoolhouse will be open for tours. This event is at Pioneers Park Nature Center, located at 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. For more information call (402) 441-7895 or visit www.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/oroctor/classes.aspx?loc=PPNC.

