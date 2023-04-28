Family of Ryan Larsen plans to move forward on suing school district despite losing petition

A judge has overruled Tammi Larsen's petition to have her son Ryan declared legally dead.
A judge has overruled Tammi Larsen's petition to have her son Ryan declared legally dead.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen failed to have him presumed dead with a petition, but plans to continue with action against the Papillion-La Vista School District.

The family filed a petition in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead after he’s been missing since May 2021. The petition was thrown out by a judge Thursday.

According to the family’s attorney Sean Conway, they do not believe the judge’s decision will harm their case against the school district.

Conway says they still plan on filing suit for the “numerous state and federal law violations that school district committed when they failed to watch over Ryan Larsen when he was in their control.”

The judge threw out the family’s petition on the basis that there wasn’t enough proof that Ryan was dead.

“The family wanted closure and even though court couldn’t provide it they believe they have federal remedies to hold the district accountable.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Heartbeat Act' fails to advance
‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash...
Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out

Latest News

Multiple streets in Lincoln will be closed as they begin street improvement work in May.
Multiple Lincoln roads to be closed for street improvement work
A Novel Idea Bookstore
Lincoln’s first book crawl for Independent Bookstore Day
LBK donates bikes to Everett Elementary for students and parents.
Lincoln Bike Kitchen donates bikes to Family Literacy Program at elementary school
Lincoln Bike Kitchen donates bikes to Family Literacy Program at elementary school
Lincoln Bike Kitchen donates bikes to Family Literacy Program at elementary school
Cashiers bag groceries at Economy Hometown Market in Stromsburg, Nebraska.
Lawmakers, lobbyists hoping legislature will walk back minimum wage laws