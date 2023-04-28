Lawmakers, lobbyists hoping legislature will walk back minimum wage laws

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new year brought a welcome pay hike for Nebraskans earning minimum wage, going into effect just a few months ago after voters overwhelmingly passed the increase.

Now that the law is passed lawmakers, lobbyists and local grocers are hoping to change it.

“We came to the legislature to help soften the blow,” Ansley Fellers, with the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association said.

Soften the blow for businesses like Roni Branting’s. She and her husband own Economy Hometown Market in Stromsburg. The store has been open and family owned since 1945 and she wants to keep it that way.

“You look at any small towns that have lost their grocery store or don’t have that type of service,” Branting said. “That means everyone in your community has to drive elsewhere for their very basic needs.”

Branting said with the increases that already went into effect, her payroll for 2023 will go up by $10,000 and a lot of businesses can’t survive increases like that each year.

“Anytime we have to come up with those extra funds it’s going to affect us in how we can run our business and things we can do to improve or make things better for customers,” Branting said.

It’s why Lincoln senator Jane Raybould prioritized a bill that combined two proposed changes to the minimum wage law voters approved in 2022. Nearly 60% of voters chose to have the minimum wage jump to $10.50 in January, to increase to $15 an hour by 2026 with additional annual raises promised every year after that too.

Raybould, whose family owns Supersaver and Russ’s Markets, said she’s heard from businesses that are already suffering.

“It is a tremendous burden for any type of operator to be able to pay this increase in wage,” Raybould said.

The first change would cap the minimum wage for 14 to 17-year-olds at $10.50 an hour indefinitely. This proposal was originally introduced by Senator Tom Briese.

It’s garnering a lot of attention from teen workers themselves. One is Emma Haar who works as a receptionist at a hair salon in Grand Island. She’s worked since she was 14 to help her family make ends meet.

“It’s made a really big difference,” Haar said. “Now I actually have the money to pay for the things like if I go out with friends I will have money to pay for whatever I need or if I need to go to the grocery store I can help pay for groceries and basic necessities that you need.”

Haar said while she understands the goals behind the bill, she doesn’t support it.

“It’s kind of just discriminating against teenagers based on the fact that they’re younger,” Haar said.

Eighteen-year-old Hodah Alkhafaji, who has been working since she was 14, agrees. She got her first job because her parents weren’t able to provide everything she needed.

“When I was 14, I was working to make a living so just keeping that same $10 An hour isn’t going to be enough for that person who’s trying to create something for themselves,” Alkhafaji said.

Back in Stromsburg, Branting said the only members of her staff who make minimum wage are her teen workers. She also said she has given raises to teens she knows are supporting themselves.

“Our high school kids have here, they don’t have the responsibilities as the same as our adult employees. So we feel it’s important for them to have a separate wage.” Branting said.

A sentiment, echoed by Raybould, citing federal restrictions on teen workers that limit how many hours they can work and what tasks they can do. She said there is an amendment to the bill to exempt emancipated teens who aren’t supported by parents from the youth wage.

Ken Smith, with Nebraska Appleseed, said that is not enough.

“Even with that amendment, the weight of this policy change would fall on a lot of youth workers who are providing a vital income stream for their families,” Smith said.

The second change would cap the amount of minimum wage will grow each year to 1.5%, to help provide businesses more stability year over year. Current law mandates the wage with increase based on the Midwest Consumer Price Index. While historical data shows the Midwest CPI is typically less than 2%, it rose to 6% in 2022.

“That’s a significant increase,” Raybould said. “To be honest, it’s a significant challenge financial challenge for a lot of retailers, grocery stores, any retailer that you can imagine your fast food restaurants, daycare centers, especially will be hard hit by this increase because it’s not something that they can absorb.”

Smith said regardless 60% of Nebraska voters approved the raises and the legislature should respect that.

“It’s a direct affront to the voters of Nebraska who just took a stand and said we need to bring our wages closer to a living wage,” Smith said.

The Grocery Industry Association said the changes don’t dismantle the vote and that if changes aren’t made, costs will be passed on to customers and young people won’t be able to get jobs at all.

“Those jobs just aren’t going to exist,” Fellers said.

The bill hasn’t been debated by the full legislature but Raybould said she’ll keep pushing for the changes for the sake of small businesses who said this is a matter of keeping doors open.

“We love Stromberg, and we love living here and we’re very thankful for our customers and we’d like to be able to keep the store open and keep it available,” Branting said.

When asked about a potential conflict of interest with Raybould’s family owning Supersaver and Russ’s Market she didn’t deny that the law would impact her stores but said it was bigger than just her family’s business.

