Lincoln’s first book crawl for Independent Bookstore Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week Lincoln stores are encouraging people to participate in a different kind of ‘crawl’.

A book crawl is happening all throughout the Midwest for Independent Bookstore Day taking place on Saturday. For the last week, six Lincoln bookstores have been highlighting why people should shop local during the cities first ‘book crawl’.

As you embark on the crawl, one stop is A Novel Idea Bookstore in downtown Lincoln where you can find two floors of used books and an occasional furry friend. This cozy piece of town has been in business for 32 years now.

“We’ve had people who have came to us as babies, and their parents would hand them off to us as they are shopping and now those people bring their kids,” Cinnamon Dokken, the owner of A Novel Idea said.

To this store, Independent Bookstore Day gives readers an experience they may not get in larger, chain bookstores.

“It’s a day when people come and shop, support independent book stores which provide those unique experiences and personal attention,” Dokken said.

Another bookstore you may meet along this journey is Indigo Bridge at 17th and Sumner. They say choosing a local shop over a chain book store is a win for everyone involved.

“Something that is really unique to local bookstores is the environment, the community and knowing that you’re supporting something that at the end of the day is supporting the community around you also,” Briana Salgado, the event and outreach coordinator of Indigo Bridge said.

Staff say they chose to participate in the crawl to help the other bookstores around them and to help Lincoln bookworms make new discoveries along the way.

“There’s a chance for authors and also readers to read new and exciting things,” Salgado said.

If you choose to participate in the book crawl, you will receive a card with the six participating stores listed. After visiting all of the bookstores and getting those checked off on the card, you will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $500 book shopping spree.

