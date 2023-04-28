Multiple Lincoln roads to be closed for street improvement work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced multiple street closures as they begin street improvement work in May.

LTU said a portion of three streets will be closed including two Lincoln on the Move projects.

Closures beginning Monday, May 1 include:

South 27th Street from Coronado Drive to Old Cheney Road will have northbound and southbound variable lane closures for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Sidewalks may be closed at times during this work. This project includes a mill and overlay, pavement repair, public utility adjustments, inlet top, curb repairs or replacement, and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This project is scheduled to be complete by mid-August.

South 40th Street from Rokeby to Yankee Hill Road will be closed for a street improvement project. The recommended detour is Yankee Hill Road. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained. This project includes widening of South 40th Street, drainage improvements, and improvements to the intersections along South 40th Street at Prairie Wind Road and Hohensee Drive. This work is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024

Closures beginning Tuesday, May 2 are as follows:

North 48th Street from Adams Street to Cornhusker Highway will be closed for the next phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project and water main project. The street will be closed to through traffic during construction. The recommended detour is Leighton Avenue to North 33rd Street to Cornhusker Highway.

Sidewalks may be closed at times during this project and StarTran Route 48-North 48th will be detoured during the work. Street improvement work on North 48th Street from Greenwood Street to Cornhusker Highway is scheduled to be complete by mid-June. The water main installation project on North 48th Street from Adams to Greenwood streets is scheduled to be complete by the end of July. Phase one update: North 48th Street from Cornhusker Highway to Superior Street will open May 2 due to early project completion.

North 48th Street from Madison to Adams streets will be closed for the first phase of a water main project. The recommended detour is Leighton Avenue to North 33rd Street to Cornhusker Highway. The street will be closed to through traffic during construction. StarTran Routes 48-North 48th and 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. This project will replace the six-inch water main along 48th Street from Leighton Avenue to Gladstone Street. This closure is scheduled to open by early August.

Northbound South 70th Street from Badger Drive to Pine Lake Road will be closed for the construction of a right turn lane. This work is scheduled to be completed by May 19.

To learn more about StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.