Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, all other suspects ordered to remain detained

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has called on Vinny Palermo to resign from the City Council
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in nine felony counts.(Saunders County Jail)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo will remain in Saunders County Jail until trial.

Friday afternoon, a judge decided that Vinny Palermo, Richie Gonzalez and Jack Olson will remain detained on federal charges until trial. The fourth suspect in the case, Johnny Palermo, was already ordered to remain detained after entering a “not guilty” plea.

The four were arrested earlier this month on federal charges, including wire fraud and various financial schemes.

In the Detention Order released Friday, the court stated Palermo posed a “serious risk of obstruction or attempted obstruction of justice, and of actual or attempted intimidation of witnesses.”

Attorneys can still ask the judge to reconsider the decision for them to remain detained at any point.

RELATED: First steps taken to recall Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo

Following the judge’s decision for the suspects to remain jailed, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has once again called for Palermo to resign from his seat on the City Council.

