Police looking for man they claim rammed cruiser, sped off

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man they claim rammed a police cruiser and then took off.

Police said it happened Thursday morning, around 8 a.m., in an alley off S 19th Street, between Washington and Garfield Streets.

According to LPD, witnesses said the driver of a small blue coupe was meeting someone he knew when they started arguing and then very quickly backed out of the parking stall.

LPD said the passenger fell out of the vehicle and the driver continued reversing. Police claim the driver intentionally hit the police cruiser twice before driving off.

The passenger had a minor injury to his head and the officer was not injured.

Anyone with information can call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

