Public event to celebrate 60th anniversary of Pioneers Park Nature Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Pioneers Park Nature Center on Saturday.
The free Wild Adventures event will take place at the west end of Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lincoln Parks and Recreation said the event will include hands-on nature-based activities, live animals, art and games. Additionally, all prairie trails will be open to the public and tours will be given at the historic Cunningham School and Hudson Cabin.
“Since 1963 the Nature Center has served as an environmental education center and wildlife sanctuary. During the last 60 years, it’s leadership along with staff and regular visitors from the community have allowed the continued success of the Nature Center,” Andrea Faas, Pioneers Park Nature Center coordinator, said.
During the event, a portion of the road past the Nature Center gates and the Bison Loop will be closed to accommodate pedestrians.
Wild Adventures activities include:
Prairie Building
- Fish Printing – Guild of Natural Science Illustrators
- Scat and Tracks – Morrill Hall staff
- Bird Banding – UNL School of Natural Resources
- Animal Artifacts –Nature Center staff
- Feathers and Verses – Bill and Linda Clemente
- Hands-On Building – Food Forest staff
- Make a Party Hat – Nature Preschool staff
- Prairie Plant Identification – Nature Center staff
- Refreshments – Lincoln Parks Foundation and Wild Bird Habitat Store
Chet Ager Building
- Salamander Encounter – Lower Platte South NRD
- Soil and Decomposers – Wachiska Audubon Society
- Snakes Encounter – Nature Center staff
- Birdwatching – Nature Center staff
- Composting Demo – UNL Master Gardeners
- Herb Garden Exploration – Nature Center staff
Lynn Johnson Building
- Gaga Ball and Games – Nature Camp staff
- Insect Encounter – UNL Entomology Department
- Solar Viewing – Prairie Astronomy Club
To learn more about the Pioneers Park Nature Center and its programming, click here.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.