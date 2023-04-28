Public event to celebrate 60th anniversary of Pioneers Park Nature Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Pioneers Park Nature Center on Saturday.

The free Wild Adventures event will take place at the west end of Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation said the event will include hands-on nature-based activities, live animals, art and games. Additionally, all prairie trails will be open to the public and tours will be given at the historic Cunningham School and Hudson Cabin.

“Since 1963 the Nature Center has served as an environmental education center and wildlife sanctuary. During the last 60 years, it’s leadership along with staff and regular visitors from the community have allowed the continued success of the Nature Center,” Andrea Faas, Pioneers Park Nature Center coordinator, said.

During the event, a portion of the road past the Nature Center gates and the Bison Loop will be closed to accommodate pedestrians.

Wild Adventures activities include:

Prairie Building

Fish Printing – Guild of Natural Science Illustrators

Scat and Tracks – Morrill Hall staff

Bird Banding – UNL School of Natural Resources

Animal Artifacts –Nature Center staff

Feathers and Verses – Bill and Linda Clemente

Hands-On Building – Food Forest staff

Make a Party Hat – Nature Preschool staff

Prairie Plant Identification – Nature Center staff

Refreshments – Lincoln Parks Foundation and Wild Bird Habitat Store

Chet Ager Building

Salamander Encounter – Lower Platte South NRD

Soil and Decomposers – Wachiska Audubon Society

Snakes Encounter – Nature Center staff

Birdwatching – Nature Center staff

Composting Demo – UNL Master Gardeners

Herb Garden Exploration – Nature Center staff

Lynn Johnson Building

Gaga Ball and Games – Nature Camp staff

Insect Encounter – UNL Entomology Department

Solar Viewing – Prairie Astronomy Club

To learn more about the Pioneers Park Nature Center and its programming, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.