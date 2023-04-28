Public invited to participate in City Nature Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to participate in a community science event April 29 and 30 during the Lincoln-Lancaster County City Nature Challenge.

According to Lincoln Parks and Recreation, The City Nature Challenge was created by the Natural History Museum of LA County and California Academy of Sciences in 2016. Between April 28 and May 1, residents in over 400 cities worldwide are expected to explore their homes, gardens, and parks to find and record as many different types of wildlife as possible.

The City Nature Challenge Across LNK will take place April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The challenge will include naturalists to be stationed at 10 city parks to help answer explorers with the iNaturalist app, nature questions, and more. Lincoln Parks and Recreation said the public is encouraged to visit multiple locations find and upload observations of wildlife and plants. For more information on this event, click here.

CNC Locations include:

Holmes Lake, S. 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard

Antelope Park (Arbor Day LNK, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), 3200 Veterans Memorial Dr.

Tierra Briarhurst Park, S. 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway

Cooper Park, Sixth and “D” streets

Oak Lake Park, Sun Valley Boulevard and Charleston Street

Bowling Lake Park, NW 48th and West Cuming streets

Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets

Densmore Park/Walt Library, 6701 South 14th St.

Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

The Wilderness Park BioBlitz will take place April 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public will be able to expore on their own and or join one of the guided sessions during the free event. For more information on this event, click here.

People attending the event are asked to park in or near the Wilderness Park Pioneers Boulevard parking lot, 450 Pioneers Blvd.

Wilderness Park Bioblitz sessions include:

7 to 8 a.m. – Bird Hike

8 to 9 a.m. – Mammals

9 to 10 a.m. – Woodland Plants

10 to 11 a.m. – Grassland Plants (site 1)

11 a.m. to noon – Insects

Noon to 1 p.m. – Grassland Plants (site 2)

Noon to 1 p.m. – Macroinvertebrates

1 to 2 p.m. – Amphibians and Reptiles

To learn more about the City Nature Challenge, visit: http://outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge/.

