Reports: Husker QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to multiple media outlets, Nebraska Quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal.

In his lone year at Nebraska, Thompson played in 10 games, passing for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns, and rushing for five touchdowns.

Thompson’s 2,407 passing yards ranked seventh in school history while his 17 touchdown passes tied for 10th on Nebraska’s season chart. Thompson ranked 12th nationally in passing yards per completion (13.9) in 2022, 14th in passing yards per attempt (8.8) and 29th in passing efficiency (150.1).

Thompson is the third Husker QB to enter the portal this week, joining Logan Smothers and Richard Torres.

Nebraska now has QBs Jeff Sims, Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg, and Jack Woche on their roster.

On Friday morning, Thompson posted this Instagram post.

