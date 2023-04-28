Sen. Merv Riepe stays firm on decision to not vote on 6-week abortion bill

Ralston Sen. Merv Riepe says he's not changing his mind on an abortion ban bill.
By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Merv Riepe says he won’t change his mind on his non-vote that killed the state’s attempt at a 6-week abortion ban.

Sen. Riepe tells 6 News that despite the pushback, his decision will stand.

RELATED: Nebraska Republicans urge Sen. Merv Riepe to reconsider vote on abortion ban bill

Conservative Sen. Merv Riepe says it shouldn’t have been a surprise when he showed signs of changing a 6-week abortion ban that he co-sponsored

“I submitted an amendment that went to 12 weeks two or three weeks earlier so they had some indication that this guy, this Riepe, had some other thoughts at least on his mind,” Riepe said.

Riepe did change his mind and when it was time to vote for the 6-week ban, Riepe didn’t turn on a light, red or green. The no-vote basically killing the bill this session.

That has led to pushback from the public that supports a 6-eek ban on abortions in Nebraska.

“I’ve gotten some, you know, stated things that are very personal and somewhat at times hateful.”

Sen. Riepe also has been under pressure from Gov. Pillen and other political organizations to change his mind and change his vote.

“You know I’ve talked with the governor and I didn’t change it for him, so I don’t know why I should change it for anyone else.”

Sen. Riepe, a hospital administrator, says he talked to many doctors before making his amendment from a 6-week to a 12-week abortion ban.

“I still stand with the idea that the 12-week makes more sense to me than going to this almost no abortions in the ban of the 6 weeks. “And so I’ve already paid the price of you know, going back I would probably be hated by both sides then for sure.”

Despite what some are saying, Riepe says he is still pro-life and still a Republican.

“I consider myself a compassionate conservative. Jack Kemp was kinda one of my heroes and I like him because he wasn’t a staunch and republicans over some time developed. They’re mean people, I don’t want to be mean. I don’t want to see myself as being mean.”

The bill that would create a 6-week abortion ban is basically dead for the remainder of this session. Technically the Speaker has the ability to bring it back to the floor but his office has indicated he will not.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Heartbeat Act' fails to advance
‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash...
Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out

Latest News

Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha
Ethics complaint filed against Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt
Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans
Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans creates infographics to expand political education