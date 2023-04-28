Texas BBQ restaurant setting down roots in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Faith, family, and smoke.

Barbecue cooking smoke to be exact. It’s the motto of the owner of Canyon Joe’s, the Texas barbecue restaurant, Joe Hager.

The food truck is pivoting to a brick-and-mortar location at 18th and N Streets.

Hager said living in Texas piqued his interest in Texas barbecue and upon returning to his hometown of Lincoln, he wanted to bring that food culture to the capital city.

“We pride ourselves on our brisket,” Hagar said. “Slice and chop to order, pull pork, ribs, sausage, then we’ll also have our patio up. And we’ll have an acoustics setup for the summertime, which will be really fun.”

Hagar said the restaurant is slated to open sometime in June.

He said there will also be a lounge in the basement of the building, which is also set to open this summer.

