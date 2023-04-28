Texas BBQ restaurant setting down roots in Lincoln

After being housed in a food truck, Canyon Joe's is opening a brick-and-mortar store this summer
After being housed in a food truck, Canyon Joe's is opening a brick-and-mortar store this summer(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Faith, family, and smoke.

Barbecue cooking smoke to be exact. It’s the motto of the owner of Canyon Joe’s, the Texas barbecue restaurant, Joe Hager.

The food truck is pivoting to a brick-and-mortar location at 18th and N Streets.

Hager said living in Texas piqued his interest in Texas barbecue and upon returning to his hometown of Lincoln, he wanted to bring that food culture to the capital city.

“We pride ourselves on our brisket,” Hagar said. “Slice and chop to order, pull pork, ribs, sausage, then we’ll also have our patio up. And we’ll have an acoustics setup for the summertime, which will be really fun.”

Hagar said the restaurant is slated to open sometime in June.

He said there will also be a lounge in the basement of the building, which is also set to open this summer.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Heartbeat Act' fails to advance
‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash...
Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out

Latest News

One of the $25,000 recipients is King Apetse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student.
UNL student wins $25,000 with Taco Bell Scholarship
Multiple streets in Lincoln will be closed as they begin street improvement work in May.
Multiple Lincoln roads to be closed for street improvement work
A Novel Idea Bookstore
Lincoln’s first book crawl for Independent Bookstore Day
LBK donates bikes to Everett Elementary for students and parents.
Lincoln Bike Kitchen donates bikes to Family Literacy Program at elementary school