Umpire numbers are up in Lincoln, but assigning issues still lingering

Lincoln in need of adult umpires, umpire assigner speaks with 10/11
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Umpire Association has hired 70 new umpires since 2020, but the age of those umpires are still causing assigning issues.

The Capital Umpire Association, who is responsible for assigning umpires for Lincoln high school and legion baseball, and USSSA for youth baseball, say 55 of the 70 new hires are under the age of 19. Most of them are involved in sports themselves, limiting their weeknight availability.

”The problem we run into now is that the numbers are growing at such a high level from the 14, 15, 16, 17 year old kids,” said Chris Gianunzio, Assigner for Capital Umpire Association That we’re not bringing in umpires between the ages of 24 and 40 years old, so there’s quite a bit of gap there.”

Of the association’s 224 umpires, only around 80 umps work ‘fulltime’ or six to eight games a week, with the number of games in the city ranging anywhere from 150 to 250 games per week.

For veteran umpires such as Steve Speiker, his 20-year journey as an umpire has led to picking up more games. Not out of choice, but out of necessity.

“I’m going to work 14 games in 7 days this week of high school ball,” said Speiker. “It’s not good for anyone. I’m getting fatigued, but we have to have umpires out there.”.

It’s not too late to sign up to umpire baseball for this spring and summer, you can email eliteumpires@gmail.com for more information.

