UNL student wins $25,000 with Taco Bell Scholarship

One of the $25,000 recipients is King Apetse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student.
One of the $25,000 recipients is King Apetse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (Press Release) - The Taco Bell Foundation announced on Wednesday it is awarding more than $10 million in Live Más Scholarships. The scholarships will be distributed to 980 students, ages 16-26. This year, the foundation is giving $2.5 million to Taco Bell restaurant employees and $7.6 million to Taco Bell fans nationwide. Award amounts range from $5,000 to $25,000 per recipient.

One of the $25,000 recipients is King Apetse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student.

Apetse is an animator who is currently studying Art and Business Marketing at UNL. The son of Togolese immigrants, Apetse hopes to one day open his own animation and art studio that will help first-generation American animators, like himself, succeed in the industry.

Apetse is a Taco Bell employee and learned about his scholarship during a surprise party at the Taco Bell where he works and where his dad is the Restaurant General Manager.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must submit a two-minute video describing their passion, a positive change they want to make in the world, and how their education will help them achieve that goal. This year, the Taco Bell Foundation received nearly 14,000 scholarship applications, the highest number of applications so far for the organization.

Recipients included more than 300 fans of the brand, 150 Taco Bell restaurant team members and over 500 renewal recipients through the Taco Bell Foundation’s renewal application, allowing applicants to renew their scholarships up to three times.

“The Live Más Scholarship is more than a check. It provides a community for these young scholars where they can learn from one another and grow outside of the classroom,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “The Live Más Scholarship opens a door of connections, opportunities, and programs to help students flourish in their passions.”

According to the foundation, the scholarships awarded to Taco Bell fans are funded by customers who participated in the Taco Bell Foundation’s Round Up fundraiser by rounding up to the nearest dollar. Employee scholarships are funded completely by donations from Taco Bell Corp. and Taco Bell Franchisees.

Live Más scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to travel to San Diego, Calif. and attend the Live Más Scholarship Summer of Connection this July.

For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org.

