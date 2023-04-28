Weekend Forecast: Warmer and Windy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler Friday with some much needed rain, Saturday will be warmer and becoming windy. The second half of the weekend looks to be cooler than Saturday, but still milder than Friday. A warming trend returns for the first half of next week.

Saturday is going to begin chilly with low temperatures in the 30s. There is a Frost Advisory in effect late Friday night into Saturday morning so you will want to protect any sensitive vegetation you have. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds to start the day look to be northwest at 5 to 10 mph, but by the afternoon those winds should be 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for part of Nebraska and Northern Kansas late Friday night into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Saturday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will begin chilly too with low temperatures once again in the 30s. There could be some frost late Saturday night into Sunday morning for part of the area so stay tuned for any advisories that may be issued for that time period. It is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds should once again be northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Sunday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A warming trend is on the way for Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures set to return to the 70s and 80s. It looks to cool down a little bit for Thursday and Friday. There is a chance of rain late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday too.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.