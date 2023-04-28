Weekend Forecast: Warmer and Windy

By Brandon Rector
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler Friday with some much needed rain, Saturday will be warmer and becoming windy. The second half of the weekend looks to be cooler than Saturday, but still milder than Friday. A warming trend returns for the first half of next week.

Saturday is going to begin chilly with low temperatures in the 30s. There is a Frost Advisory in effect late Friday night into Saturday morning so you will want to protect any sensitive vegetation you have. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds to start the day look to be northwest at 5 to 10 mph, but by the afternoon those winds should be 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for part of Nebraska and Northern Kansas late Friday night into...
A Frost Advisory is in effect for part of Nebraska and Northern Kansas late Friday night into Saturday morning.(KOLN)
Saturday Low Temperatures
Saturday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday will begin chilly too with low temperatures once again in the 30s. There could be some frost late Saturday night into Sunday morning for part of the area so stay tuned for any advisories that may be issued for that time period. It is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds should once again be northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Sunday Low Temperatures
Sunday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A warming trend is on the way for Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures set to return to the 70s and 80s. It looks to cool down a little bit for Thursday and Friday. There is a chance of rain late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday too.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Heartbeat Act' fails to advance
‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash...
Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Gloomy, cool & rainy
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast