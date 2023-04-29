Cool & windy last day of April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The last day of April will be a cool & windy day.... but with lots of sunshine. Seasonally cool conditions follow us into May too.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but seasonally cool and windy. High temperatures will only make it to the upper 50s lower 60s... several degrees below average. Average high temperature in Lincoln is 69 degrees. In addition to cool temperatures, it will be another windy day. Northwesterly winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (koln)

Mostly clear, breezy and chilly conditions will stick with us through Sunday night into Monday. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to upper 30s. Winds will be between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday Morning Lows (koln)

Similar conditions are expected for Monday but with slightly warmer temperatures and slightly slower winds. High temperatures will recover a bit into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be from the northwest between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Overall, skies will be mostly sunny.

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

Sunshine and warming temperatures will continue into Wednesday with temperatures creeping into the 70s and 80s. A system looks to move in Thursday through Saturday.... bringing slightly cooler temperatures (still near average) and the small chance for rain.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (koln)

