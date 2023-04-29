Huskers blow 9th inning lead, lose to Minnesota

Highlights from Nebraska baseball's matchup with Minnesota on Friday, April 28.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska took a 5-4 lead into the 9th inning on Friday night, but a late Minnesota rally gave the Golden Gophers a come-from-behind 9-7 win. Minnesota scored five runs in the final frame, including a bases-clearing double by Kris Hokenson.

After falling behind late, the Huskers attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the 9th inning. Josh Carron led off the inning with a single. After back-to-back walks, Ben Columbus drove in Luke Sartori and Cole Evans with a base hit to left field. The next batter was Brice Matthews, who stepped to the plate with 2 outs in a 2-run game. Matthews, however, struck out looking to end a dramatic finish at Hawks Field.

Gabe Swansen finished the game 2-for-5 at the plate for Nebraska, including his 11th home run of the season.

The loss drops Nebraska’s record to 22-15-1. The Huskers and Gophers are scheduled to play against on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Heartbeat Act' fails to advance
‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash...
Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an...
Reports: Husker QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge

Latest News

z
Huskers Practice in Central City ahead of Spring Match
z
Nebraska Baseball vs. Minnesota (Fri. April 28)
Lincoln’s first book crawl for Independent Bookstore Day
Lincoln’s first book crawl for Independent Bookstore Day
Texas BBQ restaurant setting down roots in Lincoln
Texas BBQ restaurant setting down roots in Lincoln