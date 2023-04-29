Huskers blow 9th inning lead, lose to Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska took a 5-4 lead into the 9th inning on Friday night, but a late Minnesota rally gave the Golden Gophers a come-from-behind 9-7 win. Minnesota scored five runs in the final frame, including a bases-clearing double by Kris Hokenson.

After falling behind late, the Huskers attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the 9th inning. Josh Carron led off the inning with a single. After back-to-back walks, Ben Columbus drove in Luke Sartori and Cole Evans with a base hit to left field. The next batter was Brice Matthews, who stepped to the plate with 2 outs in a 2-run game. Matthews, however, struck out looking to end a dramatic finish at Hawks Field.

Gabe Swansen finished the game 2-for-5 at the plate for Nebraska, including his 11th home run of the season.

The loss drops Nebraska’s record to 22-15-1. The Huskers and Gophers are scheduled to play against on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

