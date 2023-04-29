Lincoln Northwest teams up with LNW Hope Squad during Saturday’s baseball game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northwest teamed up with the school’s Hope Squad, a peer-led support group, to promote mental health awareness during Saturday’s baseball game.

Individuals at the game saw a field of green. Green ribbons and socks were worn by Saturday’s players to promote conversation about mental health and raise awareness.

One in six youth, ages six to 17, experience mental illness each year and Saturday afternoon, in place of Lincoln Northwest Baseball’s Senior Day, the team chose to step up and play for an impactful cause to spread awareness about mental health concerns in young adults and athletes everywhere.

“Mental health is not a Lincoln Northwest problem, it’s not a Lincoln problem, mental health, especially within our young people, is a nationwide crisis,” said Matt Faulker, LNW Head Baseball Coach.

For the students, this topic hits close to home. In fact, a few of the players are part of the Hope Squad at the school and help provide prevention and knowledge about suicide awareness.

“This is my passion,” said Jack Duval, catcher. “Helping people and spreading awareness and mental health and the fact that we have gotten so much publicity for it and have gotten so many people to come to the game really means a lot.”

This is the first mental health awareness game the school has organized. Staff said it’s helped bring the team together.

“The team has formed a strong bond and support each other openly and the coaches are incredibly approachable and open and available to the players,” said Sara Crandall, LNW School Social Worker.

The team is continuing to work hard, on and off the field, by having open conversations about mental health and how to be a supportive person and friend.

Lincoln Northwest’s Hope Squad was organized this fall when the school officially opened its doors. Coach Faulker said they were really excited and fortunate to have this game to acknowledge a difficult topic.

