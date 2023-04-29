LPD responds to a robbery in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police responded to a robbery in west Lincoln Friday night.

Lincoln Police said officers were called to a household near West C and Southwest Eighth streets at around 10 p.m. A 31-year-old man was unloading his vehicle when he was approached by another man.

According to the witness, the unknown man was holding a small object in his pocket, which could have been a gun.

Officials said the unknown man demanded that the 31-year-old hand over his person items. The 31-year-old then handed over the items, and the unknown man left the scene.

According to the witness, the unknown person was a man in his 20′s, with an athletic build and dark clothes.

LPD said that around $282 in personal items were stolen.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.