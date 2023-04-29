Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

By KGNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised to go to the gym.

Laredo police arrested 25-year-old Ana Angeles Leon and charged her with child endangerment, KGNS reports.

On Thursday, authorities said they received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 9 p.m. that they were hearing cries coming from an apartment.

Officers arrived and located two kids, ages 5 and 8, home alone without adult supervision.

When police asked where their parents were, one of the children said their father was at work and their mother had just gone to the gym.

“Adults need to remember that it is against the law and it is a crime to leave children unattended, even if they think they’re asleep,” Jose Espinoza, with the Laredo Police Department, said. “Accidents can happen that can possibly lead to injuries of children if they are left alone.”

Leon was booked into the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being housed in a food truck, Canyon Joe's is opening a brick-and-mortar store this summer
Texas BBQ restaurant setting down roots in Lincoln
A Nebraska family has plowed more than $1.6 million into the Lincoln mayor’s race, an...
A new megadonor family is silently changing Nebraska political races
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an...
Reports: Husker QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
Lincoln Animal Control was in for a surprise Friday afternoon when a dog walked into the...
Dog turns itself in to Lincoln Animal Control
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash...
Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County

Latest News

The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service
Teachers and public school advocates held a rally in opposition to LB753 on Saturday at the...
Nebraska public school advocates hold rally outside of Capitol
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Sunday High Temperatures
Cool & windy last day of April