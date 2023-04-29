Omaha Police looking for suspect in shooting that injured 2

(Source: MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for information on a shooting that injured two people Friday night.

According to the Omaha Police Department, around 11:50 p.m. Friday, officers were called to CUMC where a shooting victim walked into the hospital. When officers arrived they saw a vehicle at the drive-up entrance with several bullet holes.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, allegedly told police he was driving the vehicle and was shot in the left arm. Another victim, a juvenile, was shot in the right foot. Both were transported to Bergan Mercy for treatment.

The scene of the shooting was eventually located near Florence Boulevard and Willis Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

