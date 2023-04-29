Stars win Game 1 in Waterloo

Mason Marcellus is a captain for the Lincoln Stars.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars stayed hot on Friday, winning 7-2 over Waterloo. Brennan Ali and Klavs Veinbergs each had a pair of goals for Lincoln, who is one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Ali, who scored an overtime series-winner on Tuesday, started the offensive outburst against the Black Hawks. He found the back of the net on a rebound 15 minutes into the game. Patrick Raferty, Tanner Ludtke, and Tyler Dunbar also scored for the Stars.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday night at Waterloo.

