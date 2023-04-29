With decision to detain Vinny Palermo, council members raise call for resignation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of now, Omaha’s District 4 is unrepresented on the city council. A judge’s decision to detain Vinny Palermo until his trial date means his seat will likely remain empty for three months.

“First of all, I think I’m saddened for the city of Omaha.”

Brinker Harding of District 6 and Aimee Melton of District 7 made it clear Friday what they think should happen next.

“I have called for Councilman Palermo to resign,” Melton said. “First of all, we’ve seen enough, at least in the federal case that’s been presented... that there’s cause to be concerned about his actions and, again, some of the actions, the alleged victims of this, could be the citizens of Omaha.”

“He effectively has put himself off of the council and what I think he should do is resign immediately,” Harding said. “I think the citizens in that district deserve to have equal representation on the council and for all matters of the city.”

Council President Pete Festersen, who represents District 1, did not directly call for Palermo to resign. Festersen did say in a statement that “it is difficult to see how Palermo can continue to serve.”

District 5′s Don Rowe told 6News via text he feels it is important that Palermo resign, saying “the people of District 4 deserve representation from a person with boots on the ground.”

District 3’s Danny Begley said in an email to 6 News that he is waiting to discuss it with colleagues before commenting.

And the lone council member who did not vote for Palermo’s removal as vice president this week, District 2’s Juanita Johnson, stated her reason for abstaining Tuesday.

“Our constitution clearly suggests, we are all, as citizens, innocent until proven guilty,” Johnson said. “That’s why we have a court system.”

But both Harding and Melton say it’s not a matter of innocence or guilt; it’s about representation.

“If he’s absent for three months, the city council would have no choice, I think, but to replace him,” Melton said. “(Then) there will be somebody representing south Omaha on the council.”

“If he were to step down immediately it would give us the opportunity, the rest of the city council members, to go through the process to find a representative for that district in a much shorter time period,” Harding said.

If Palermo does not resign, Harding said a recall would take longer and cost taxpayers, while Councilwoman Melton points out that enforcing city charter section 8.05 would require a potentially lengthy legal process.

