Eighth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration draws hundreds of people

The eighth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration brought more than 1000 people to the event center.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a celebration of culture at the Lancaster County Event Center on Sunday. The eighth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration brought more than 1000 people to the event center.

Attendees got to see displays and sample foods from globe-spanning cultures. About 10 different groups performed on the stage with traditional songs and dances.

”We want to build a mutual bridge to make the local residents and the new arrivals understand each other,” said Rebecca Reinhardt, with the Asian Community and Cultural Center.

Dozens of community organizations, like Lincoln Literacy and Voices of Hope set up booths to get to know people and other services. The event lasted all Sunday afternoon and was put on by the Asian Community and Cultural Center.

